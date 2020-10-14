Downers Grove police investigate Tuesday night shooting

DOWNERS GROVE - Few details are available so far regarding a shooting Tuesday night in Downers Grove.

Police at about 9 p.m. responded to a house in the 6600 block of Main Street for a report of a person who was shot.

The victim was located at the scene and taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries, police said.

The incident remains under investigation. There is no ongoing threat to the general public, according to police.

Police have not said if anyone is in custody or charged with a crime in connection with the shooting.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Downers Grove Police Department at 630-434-5600.