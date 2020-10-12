Woman assaulted Sunday on Woodridge bike path

WOODRIDGE - A woman was assaulted Sunday morning on a bike path in Woodridge, police said.

A 30-year-old woman was walking west on the path in the 7100 block of Woodridge Drive at about 11:37 a.m. when she was approached by a man walking in the opposite direction, according to Woodridge Police Department news release.

After the victim passed the man, he ran up from behind, grabbed her pants and underwear and pulled them down. He then fled on a bicycle he stashed off the bike path and rode southbound on Woodridge Drive, police said.

A witness told police that he saw the offender ride a bicycle 40 feet from the sidewalk into the woods, drop the bike, run south toward 75th street and then run west into the woods. The witness led officers to the abandoned bicycle, which is now in the Woodridge Police Department’s possession.

The victim and witness describe the offender as a male between 28 and 30 years old, 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing approximately 120 pounds. He has spiked black hair and was wearing a face mask, a dark gray or black long-sleeved shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information about the incident can report a crime tip to Woodridge detectives by calling 630-960-8998 or emailing crimetips@vil.woodridge.il.us.