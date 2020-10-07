Man found guilty in 2017 Elmhurst road rage incident

A Melrose Park man accused of opening fire on the driver of another car following a traffic altercation in October, 2017 was found guilty Tuesday of aggravated battery with a firearm and two counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm.

The jury, which was the first 12-person jury in DuPage County since the COVID-19 pandemic began, returned its verdict against Angelo Navarro, 26, of the 3100 block of Alta Avenue, at approximately 10:20 p.m. following a five-day trial and approximately six hours of deliberations, according to a DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office news release.

Bond was set at $1.5 million for Navarro on Oct. 30, 2017. He has remained in custody since that time at the DuPage County Jail.

The incident took place at about 2 p.m. Oct. 28, 2017 when Elmhurst police were dispatched to crash near York Road and Diversey Avenue. Upon their arrival, police found only one vehicle with a shattered driver’s side window. The driver of that vehicle was outside of the car bleeding from his face, according to the release.

The victim was immediately transported to the hospital where he underwent surgery for his injuries. He had been shot in the left cheek with the bullet exiting through his right cheek.

An investigation revealed that Navarro and his victim were both waiting at an intersection to turn left with Navarro in front of his victim. As the men proceeded through the intersection, the victim went around Navarro and drove away, the release stated.

Navarro followed the victim and began tailgating him. He ultimately pulled his vehicle into the oncoming traffic lane next to the driver’s side of his victim’s car and fired his gun at his victim’s car through the front passenger side of his vehicle.

“Mr. Navarro’s violent actions that afternoon nearly cost the victim in this case his life,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in the release. “Not only did he cause serious injury to his victim, but he also endangered the lives of the motoring public as well as the lives of the occupants of both vehicles, including his own child. I would like to thank Judge George Bakalis for ensuring a fair trial for both sides as well as the jury for seeing through Mr. Navarro’s claim that shooting a man in the face while he was driving is an act of self-defense.”

Navarro’s sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 17. He faces a penalty of between six to 30 years in prison.