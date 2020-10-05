Carol Stream man sentenced to 8 years after pleading guilty to drug-induced homicide

A Carol Stream man charged with supplying a fatal dose of fentanyl to an acquaintance was sentenced Monday to eight years in prison.

Mark Vecchione, 29, of the 500 block of Canterbury Drive, entered a plea of guilty to one count of drug-induced homicide, according to a DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office news release.

On Sept. 17, 2019, Vecchione appeared at a hearing where bond was set at $1 million. He has remained in custody at the DuPage County Jail since that time. In addition, Vecchione also received a sentence of one year to be served consecutively after pleading guilty to one count of driving while licensed revoked, the release stated.

On July 29, 2019, Hanover Park police responded to a call at a residence in which the victim, Logan Reiss, 33, of Hanover Park, was found deceased. When processing the scene, officers found baggies suspected of containing narcotics, according to the release.

Through the course of their investigation, police and members of the North Central Narcotics Task Force [NCNTF] were able to identify Vecchione as the individual who supplied the narcotics in the baggies to Reiss.

The investigation also found that Reiss ingested those same narcotics, later determined to be fentanyl, and subsequently died from a drug overdose. The following day, Hanover Park police and the NCNTF arranged an undercover drug deal with Vecchione at which time Vecchione was taken into custody and charged, the release stated.

“Judge McGimpsey’s sentence today sends the message that anyone found guilty of supplying drugs that result in the fatal overdose of the user will be held accountable,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in the news release.

“Furthermore, the outstanding investigation conducted by the Hanover Park Police Department and the North Central Narcotics Task Force should put any would-be drug dealer on alert that in DuPage County we will identify, charge and fully prosecute anyone suspected of pedaling illegal narcotics on our streets," Berlin added. "Knowing this, perhaps a dealer may have second thoughts about selling this poison. I offer my sincerest condolences to Logan’s family and friends on this senseless loss they have endured.”

Vecchione must serve 75% of his drug induced homicide sentence and 50% of his driving while License Revoked sentence before being eligible for parole.