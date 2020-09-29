La Grange Park police investigate Subway robbery

LA GRANGE PARK - La Grange Park police are investigating an armed robbery that reportedly took place Monday afternoon at a Subway restaurant.

Video footage shows a man dressed in black and wearing a ski mask enter the restaurant, 722 E. 31st St., and immediately engage the employee behind the counter, according to La Grange Park Police Department news release.

The man demanded money from the cash register and lifted his shirt about his waistband to display a gun the employee told police. An undisclosed amount of cash was taken from the cash register, police said.

The man left the Subway parking lot in a dark-colored SUV or pick-up truck.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call La Grange Park police at 708-352-7711, ext. 207.