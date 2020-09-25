Narcan used to save life of Riverside man

RIVERSIDE - The life of a Riverside man unconscious due to a drug overdose was saved Thursday when police administered two doses of Narcan, according to Riverside Police Department news release.

Police at about 5:52 p.m. were dispatched to the 7300 block of West Ogden Avenue for an overdose victim inside an apartment. Police found a male unresponsive on the floor of the apartment. He was sweating and had a blue tone to his completion, the release stated.

Police determined that the he was unconscious due to a drug overdose and administered two doses of Narcan, a drug used to temporarily reverse the effects of opioid medications. The man, 37, was revived on the scene and then transported to MacNeal Hospital in Berwyn for follow up care, police said.

“My officers are trained to detect an opioid emergency and equipped with NARCAN, a nasal spray designed to counteract the life-threatening effects of an opioid overdose,” Riverside Police Chief Tom Weitzel said in a statement. “Police are often the first emergency responders to arrive on scene, and tools like NARCAN allow our officers to administer lifesaving efforts before trained medical personnel arrive.”