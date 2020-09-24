Lombard man charged in DuPage County with possession of child pornography

LOMBARD - A Lombard man is in custody after being charged with a series of child pornography charges.

James J. Murphy, 74, of the 600 block of E, Madison Street, faces 11 felony charges of possessing child pornography on video, according to a DuPage County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Murphy was scheduled for a Thursday morning bond hearing in DuPage County Court.

The DuPage County Sheriff’s Office Digital Forensic Investigation Unit along with Lombard police executed a search warrant Wednesday at Murphy’s house following an undercover Internet investigation into the possession and distribution of child pornography files.

A computer forensic examination of Murphy’s digital electronics allegedly revealed the presence of child pornography files, according to the release.