Wheelchair-bound man victim of armed robbery in Riverside

RIVERSIDE - Riverside police are investigating a Monday afternoon armed robbery in which a physically disabled man was kicked out his wheelchair by a man who stole an undisclosed amount of cash.

The incident took place at about 2:30 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 3400 block of South Harlem Avenue.

The victim, 36, told police that the offender kicked him out of the wheelchair, displayed two handguns and took a duffle bag that contained an undisclosed amount of cash, a cell phone and a wallet, police said.

The victim was uncooperative when police asked for additional information. He declined any police intervention or follow-up investigation, police said. Additionally, the victim refused to let police process his apartment for evidence.

The victim described the offender as a man in his 30s of average height and weight. He was armed with two handguns.

The victim believes he was set up, but would not elaborate. Police interviewed area residents, but no one saw or heard anything other than the victim, who yelled for help after being pushed out of his wheelchair, according to police.

Paramedics treated the victim at the scene, but he refused further medical treatment or transportation to an area hospital, police said.

Police spoke to the person who called 911, who was not the victim.The caller said that someone was banging on her door yelling for help, at which time she called 911. She said the victim told her that someone had robbed him of his wallet, keys and phone.

The caller did not witness the incident or see the suspects. No other residents reported hearing the incident or seeing any offenders, police said.

“There was obviously an armed home invasion and a violent act, but it is not possible for police to move forward with the investigation when the victim adamantly does not want to cooperate,” Riverside Police Chief Thomas Weitzel said in a statement. We have tried numerous times since the incident to continue to follow up with evidence processing, further interviews and see if he may know the offender, but the victim has refused to talk to any police officials.”