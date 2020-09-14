State police investigate shooting on I-88

Illinois State Police are investigating a Sunday night shooting that occurred Sept. 13 at about 8:40 p.m. on westbound Interstate 88 near Interstate 355 in DuPage County.

Police responded to the scene and found the victim’s vehicle on the right shoulder. The driver and sole occupant of the car were transported to a local area hospital for non-life threatening injuries sustained by gunfire, police said.

Preliminary reports indicate shots were fired from an unknown vehicle also traveling in the area of Interstate 88 westbound near Interstate 355, police said.

At about 9 p.m., the westbound lanes of Interstate 88 were shut down, and all westbound traffic on Interstate 88 was diverted to exit at Highland Avenue. All lanes were reopened about two hours later.

The events surrounding the shooting remain under investigation and no further information is available.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has any knowledge of the shooting is asked to contact the Illinois State Police at 630-241-6800, ext. 5028. Callers can remain anonymous.