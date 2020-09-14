Glendale Heights man faces charges in connection with church burglary

A Glendale Heights man has been charged in connection with an April 13 burglary to a church in unincorporated DuPage County near Lombard.

Krzysztof G. Gawron, 27, of the zero to100 block of N. Golfview Court, has been charged with burglary to a place of worship, according to a DuPage County Sheriff's Department news release.

He is currently free on bond after posting 10 percent of his $30,000 bail, which was set on Sept. 9 after his arrest on an outstanding warrant, according to the release.

Security camera footage shows that Gawron allegedly forced his way into the Divine Mercy Polish Mission Church at 21W410 Sunset Avenue at 2:09 a.m. and made several attempts to gain entry to a locked area of the church before putting his face right up to the camera and removing it.

Gawron allegedly stole a computer system and cash donations, police said.

DuPage County Sheriff’s Office investigators were able to place Gawron at the church at that time using geodata allegedly linked to his cellphone and eventually secured a warrant for his arrest. Church staff told investigators they did not recognize Gawron as a member.

Gawron is scheduled to be arraigned at 11 a.m. on Oct. 14 in DuPage County Court.