Carol Stream man faces child pornography charges

CAROL STREAM - A Carol Stream man is facing a series of child pornography charges after authorities on Friday discovered pornographic images on his computer.

Lorenzo Malaga-Antemate, 33, of the 600 block of Burns Street, is facing two charges of distribution of child pornography, one felony count of child pornography on video and two felony charges of possessing child pornography images, according a DuPage County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Bail was set at $250,000.

The DuPage County Sheriff’s Office Digital Forensic Investigation Unit along with Carol Stream police executed a search warrant Friday at Malaga-Antemante’s apartment following an undercover Internet investigation into the possession and distribution of child pornography files. A computer forensic examination of Malaga-Antemate’s digital electronics revealed the presence of child pornography files.

“The men and women of our Digital Forensic Investigation Unit are on top of their game and remain dedicated to ridding the streets of those who participate in the exploitation of children,” DuPage County Sheriff James Mendrick said in a statement.“We appreciate the cooperative efforts of the Carol Stream Police Department and the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office.”

Malaga-Antemante’s next court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 5 for arraignment.

“Child pornography is not a victimless crime,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in a statement. “Year after year, hundreds of thousands of images are downloaded and shared over the internet with each image representing yet another innocent, young victim of child pornography. I applaud the DuPage County Sheriff Office’s Digital Forensic Investigation Unit and the Carol Stream Police Department for their work not only on this case but also for their proactive efforts to protect our children from child pornographers.”