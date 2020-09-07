Bond set at $20,000 for man charged with beating dog

Bond was set Monday for a Cook County man accused of beating a seven-year-old Shih Tzu with a belt, sending her to the veterinarian.

Lewiel Irmani, 25, of the zero to 100 block of 52 Churn Road, Matteson, appeared in DuPage County Bond Court where Judge Joshua Dieden set bond at $20,000, according to a DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office news release. The state had asked for a bond of $150,000.

Irmani has been charged with one count of aggravated cruelty to animals, following a Sept. 5 incident in which Woodridge police received a 7:30 p.m. call from VCA Arboretum View Animal Hospital in Downers Grove for a report of an abused seven-year-old Shih Tzu dog named Bella.

Police learned that the owner brought Bella to the hospital with her boyfriend, later identified as Irmani. When Irmani’s girlfriend arrived home from work on Sept. 5, she allegedly found Bella lying lifeless in the corner and immediately told the defendant to take her and Bella to the vet, according the release.

While Irmani was home alone with Bella, she went to the bathroom on the floor of the home at which time Irmani allegedly “whooped her in the mouth” five times with a belt, the release stated.

Bella suffered three rib fractures on the right side and air pocketing under the skin as well as rib fractures on the left, a fracture to the left eye socket, a bleeding broken incisor tooth, bruising around the dorsal pelvis and a bleeding back molar tooth broken in the gum line, which prevented her from closing her mouth. Currently, she ca only take food or water via a syringe, according to the release.

Bella was treated for her injuries and both she and the couple’s other dog are secured at Naperville Animal Control.

“The fact that someone would strike a defenseless animal is incomprehensible,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in a statement. “What is particularly alarming in this case is the allegation that Mr. Irmani struck Bella numerous times with a belt causing extremely serious injuries. We take charges of animal cruelty very seriously and anyone accused of such acts will face serious felony charges. “Thanks to the outstanding care Bella received however, while she still has a way to go, she appears to be on the road to recovery.”

“This complaint of animal cruelty is taken very seriously by the Woodridge Police Department,” Woodridge Chief of Police Brian Cunningham said in a statement. “I’m pleased that the person allegedly responsible is being held accountable for his actions.”

Irmani’s next court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 5 for arraignment.