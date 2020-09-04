March 04, 2024
Suburban News
Suburban NewsHinsdaleAlerts | My Suburban LifeBreaking | My Suburban LifeBusiness | My Suburban LifeCrime & Courts | My Suburban LifeCrime Brief | My Suburban LifeDowners GroveEducation | My Suburban LifeGovernment | My Suburban LifeLocal News | My Suburban LifeDuPage CountyCook CountyNation & World | My Suburban LifePolice Reports | My Suburban LifeRecords | My Suburban LifeState | My Suburban Life
Suburban News

Riverside homeowner restrains intruder until police arrive

By Shaw Local News Network
Police car

Police car (Shaw Local News Network)

RIVERSIDE - A Berwyn man who allegedly forced his way into a house in Riverside was restrained by the homeowner until police arrived.

Michael J. Wiltzius, 49, was charged with criminal trespass to residence after police responded at about 6 p.m. to a report of a home invasion in 100 block of East Burlington Street.

While en route to the call, police were informed by the dispatch center that the homeowner was holding the intruder down in the kitchen of the house. When police arrived, they arrested Wiltzius without incident, according to Riverside Police Department news release.

Wiltzius was allegedly intoxicated and known to police officers who were on the scene.

Police learned that Wiltzius had lived at the house several years ago. Because he was intoxicated, he returned to the house thinking that he lived there, according to the release.

Wiltzius allegedly forced his way into the house through the back door.The homeowner confronted him and held him on the kitchen floor until police arrived. No one was injured in this incident.

Riverside police were assisted by North Riverside police.

RiversideBerwynCrime and Courts
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois