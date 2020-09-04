Riverside homeowner restrains intruder until police arrive

RIVERSIDE - A Berwyn man who allegedly forced his way into a house in Riverside was restrained by the homeowner until police arrived.

Michael J. Wiltzius, 49, was charged with criminal trespass to residence after police responded at about 6 p.m. to a report of a home invasion in 100 block of East Burlington Street.

While en route to the call, police were informed by the dispatch center that the homeowner was holding the intruder down in the kitchen of the house. When police arrived, they arrested Wiltzius without incident, according to Riverside Police Department news release.

Wiltzius was allegedly intoxicated and known to police officers who were on the scene.

Police learned that Wiltzius had lived at the house several years ago. Because he was intoxicated, he returned to the house thinking that he lived there, according to the release.

Wiltzius allegedly forced his way into the house through the back door.The homeowner confronted him and held him on the kitchen floor until police arrived. No one was injured in this incident.

Riverside police were assisted by North Riverside police.