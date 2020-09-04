Grundy County indictments: September 2020

MORRIS — The Grundy County State’s Attorney’s Office has released the following felony grand jury indictments. The public is advised that a charge is merely an accusation and that a defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

• John Biagioni, 74, of Marseilles, was indicted for driving while revoked, a class 4 felony.

• Stacy Bulow, 40, of Coal City, was indicted for the unlawful possession of cocaine, a class 4 felony.

• Alex Calderon Jr., 31, of Coal City, was indicted for burglary, a class 2 felony.

• Jacob Esquivel, 25, of Prospect Heights, was indicted in two counts for the aggravated fleeing or attempt to elude a peace officer, both class 4 felonies.

• Michael Farris, 19, of Peoria, was indicted for the unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle, a class 2 felony.

• Richard Holm, 56, of Plainfield, was indicted for the unlawful possession of heroin, a class 4 felony.

• Tony Johnson, 48, of Chicago, was indicted for the unlawful possession of fentanyl, a class 4 felony.

• Dylan Kerr, 21, of South Wilmington, was indicted for the unlawful possession of contraband in a penal institution, a class 1 felony.

• Jerry Kramer, 56, of Mazon, was indicted for driving while revoked, a class 4 felony.

• Scott Larsen, 29, of Marseilles, was indicted for residential burglary, a class 1 felony.

• Daniel Mitchell, 38, of Morris, was indicted for the unlawful possession of clonazepam, a class 4 felony.

• Kari Sylvain-Blackburn, 26, of Chicago, was indicted for the unlawful possession of psilocybin, a class 4 felony.

• Alex Thompson, 31, of Cedar Rapids Iowa, was indicted for the unlawful possession of methamphetamine, a class 3 felony.

• Sergio Villarreal, 28, of Chicago, was indicted for the unlawful possession of alprazolam, a class 4 felony.

• Ty Willis, 18, of Coal City, was indicted for the unlawful possession of alprazolam, a class 4 felony.

• Michael Young, 40, of Odell, was indicted for driving while revoked, a class 4 felony.

• Leon Zenisek, 27, of Minooka, was indicted for aggravated driving while under the influence, a class 4 felony.