Bond set for Uber driver charged with sexually abusing woman in Elmhurst

Bond was set at $100,000 Wednesday for an Uber driver accused of sexually abusing a 23-year-old woman upon arrival at her destination.

Ghazwan Alani, 32, of 1100 block of East Nichols Road, Palatine, has been charged with three counts of criminal sexual abuse, according to a DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office news release.

On May 19, the victim arranged for an Uber ride to bring her to a location in Elmhurst. At approximately 1:19 a.m., the woman arrived at her location. Upon arrival, Alani allegedly exited the vehicle, opened the rear driver’s side door, entered the back seat of the car and sexually abused the woman, the release stated.

The victim was able to escape out of the rear passenger’s side door after kicking her attacker. She then ran from the vehicle and entered her destination, according to the release.

The following morning, the woman contacted Elmhurst police. An investigation, which included forensic and DNA analysis, led to Alani, who was taken into custody Tuesday from his home in Palatine.

“The allegations against Mr. Alani are outrageous,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in a statement. “After a night out, the victim in this case protected herself and the motoring public by taking an Uber only to be allegedly sexually abused by her driver.

"While ride-sharing services are safe, there are simple precautions you can take to protect yourself. Be aware of your surroundings. If at all possible, try to travel with someone. If you must travel alone, share your ride details with others such as where you are coming from and when and where you will arrive.”

Alani’s next court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 24 for arraignment.