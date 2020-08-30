Bond denied for two men charged in Wheaton, Lombard home invasions

Bond was denied Sunday for two of three man suspected of breaking into homes in Wheaton and Lombard and shooting a homeowner in the early morning hours of Aug. 23.

Malik Pitts, 22, of 2400 West Cermak Road, Broadview; Isaiah Johnson, 21, of the 12200 block of South Vincennes Avenue, Blue Island; and Keytori Jackson, 22, of 2400 West Cermak Road, Broadview, appeared in DuPage County Court where bond was denied for Pitts and Johnson and set bond at $500,000 for Jackson, according to a DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office news release.

All three defendants face felony attempted murder, home invasion and aggravated battery charges, the release stated.

Wheaton police responded at about 5:04 a.m. Aug. 23 to the 1700 block of East Evergreen Street for a report of a home invasion. Residents said they heard noises coming from outside and exited the back door at which time they observed Pitts and Johnson.

Johnson allegedly pointed a silver handgun at them as Pitts entered the house through the back door. Shortly after Pitts entered the house, Johnson directed the victims to walk toward the rear of the residence.

Once inside, Pitts allegedly entered a bedroom where two young girls and their grandmother were sleeping. He allegedly attempted to pull down the blanket and shorts of one of the girls. The grandmother woke up and spoke to Pitts at which time he struck her left cheek, ear and neck. The girls’ father entered the room and fought with Pitts before the men then fled in a stolen car driven by Jackson.

At about 5:22 a.m., Lombard police responded to a call in the 400 block of South Highland Avenue for a home invasion and shooting.

The male homeowner allegedly was awoken by Pitts and Johnson in his living room. Johnson allegedly was pointing a gun at him and asked, “where’s the money?” Pitts went to the upstairs bedroom where the homeowner's mother and her daughter were sleeping. He allegedly ordered them to the main floor of the residence. He then allegedly ordered the daughter to the basement and ordered her to remove her clothing, the release stated.

When the girl refused and fled, a physical struggle ensued between the father and Pitts. The struggle went into the back yard of the residence. During the struggle, Johnson fired two gunshots, one striking the father in the chest and one into the family car. The gunshot that hit the father went through him and ultimately struck Pitts as well. Johnson and Pitts fled the scene in the same stolen vehicle driven by Jackson.

“The conduct alleged in these charges is shockingly violent and demonstrates a complete disregard for our laws and for human life,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in a statement. “The victims in this case had every right to feel safe in their own home, the one place everyone should feel safe. That sense of safety has now been shattered. But the residents of DuPage County should take comfort in knowing they have some incredibly dedicated and talented police officers in their community who will do everything they can to protect the people of DuPage County.

"Make no mistake, today’s charges and no-bond orders send a loud and clear message to would-be criminals that if you commit violent crimes in DuPage County, you will be caught, you’ll be arrested and you will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

“In the middle of the night, it is alleged that these three defendants threatened the safety, security and very lives of two unsuspecting, innocent families,” Wheaton Police Department William Murphy said in a statement. “I can’t begin to imagine the terror the victims must have felt when they were allegedly awoken by the defendants. Thankfully all three defendants were quickly identified as suspects in these cases and apprehended and will now be prosecuted for their alleged crimes.”

“It is alleged that the defendants in these cases went on a one-hour crime spree and in doing so, violated the sanctity of two DuPage County households,” Lombard Police Chief Roy Newton said in a statement.“Thanks to the cooperative efforts of the Lombard and Wheaton Police Departments, along with the legal guidance of the State’s Attorney’s Office, all three defendants will now be prosecuted for their alleged crimes.”

“I want to thank the forensic scientists at the DuPage County Crime Laboratory,” DuPage County Sheriff James Mendrick said in a statement. “They drop everything in their life at a moment’s notice when a major crime occurs and evidence needs to be analyzed. I want to underscore the value of their important work within the law enforcement matrix of DuPage County."

The next court appearance for the defendants is scheduled for Sept. 28 for arraignment.