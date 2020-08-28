Extradition hearing for Antioch teen charged in Wisconsin deaths delayed 30 days

The extradition hearing Friday morning for the Antioch teenager charged in the fatal shooting of two Wisconsin men in Kenosha was continued 30 days as he seeks private legal representation.

Kyle Rittenhouse, 17, will remain in Lake County custody during that time.

The Kenosha County District Attorney’s Office charged Rittenhouse on Thursday with a series of crimes, the most serious of which is first-degree intentional homicide, punishable by life in prison.

Generally, when a person faces extradition to another state, a judge has the opportunity to review the facts of the case before transportation is arranged, said Sgt. Christopher Covelli, a spokesman for the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

The hearing Friday was streamed live on YouTube. The video did not remain posted after the hearing’s conclusion.

Rittenhouse was represented Friday by Jennifer Snyder of the Lake County Public Defender’s Office. She told the judge that private counsel would be taking over the case and, as a result, asked that Friday’s hearing be continued for 30 days.

The attorneys “need some time to file that appearance and meet with Mr. Rittenhouse,” Snyder said.

John Pierce, a Los Angeles attorney with the law firm Pierce and Bainbridge, is set to lead Rittenhouse’s defense team. Pierce could not be reached for comment Friday.

Synder also asked that Rittenhouse not be required to appear for Friday’s hearing. Both requests were granted.

The Lake County Public Defender’s Office had spoken to Rittenhouse about Friday’s hearing and arranged for him to have a phone call Friday morning with his mother, Synder said.

Lee Filas, a spokesman for the Lake County State’s Attorney’s Office, said the next extradition status hearing, in which Rittenhouse can decide whether to waive extradition or have a hearing, is scheduled for Sept. 25.

Rittenhouse will remain in custody until he returns to court, Filas said, adding that it will be the same hearing that was supposed to take place Friday.

The documents filed by Assistant Kenosha County District Attorney Carli McNeill on Thursday identify the victims of the fatal shootings as Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber. A third man, Gaige Grosskreutz, was injured.

GoFundMe pages have been set up for Huber and Rosenbaum's families.

As of Friday morning, Huber’s had raised $11,233 and Rosenbaum’s had garnered $15,163 in donations.

A woman who identified herself as a friend of Rosenbaum said money raised from the GoFundMe will go toward his funeral costs and to help his daughter.

On Huber’s page, a woman who said she is his aunt called him a witty and very awesome skateboarder. Huber was fighting for a cause, she said, and was not a rioter but a protester and a defender.

“He did all he could to have people accept him for who he was, and we all only wanted the best for him,” Huber’s aunt said on the page.

During a news conference Friday, Kenosha Police Chief Daniel Miskinis said Rittenhouse likely was able to walk away from the shootings because “there was nothing to suggest that this person was involved in any criminal behavior.”

“Clearly, they’re not seeing him as a suspect or a threat of any kind,” Miskinis said. “He’s allowed to leave, where he goes to Antioch and turns himself in.”

Miskinis described the scene Tuesday as one with “a lot of people in the area, a lot of people with weapons and, unfortunately, a lot gunfire.”

Officers likely didn’t hear the shouts coming from behind Rittenhouse trying to alert police that the teen had just shot multiple people, Miskinis said. Even as Rittenhouse walked toward police with his hands up and a rifle strapped across his chest, officers had no reason to suspect the teen or any of the other armed people nearby, Miskinis said.

“That, too, isn’t out of the ordinary given the events going on,” he said.