Bond set at $500,000 for Carol Stream man charged with attempting to kidnap juvenile in park

A Carol Stream man is facing multiple felony charges for allegedly grabbing a 13-year-old girl around the waist and attempting to carry her away.

Humberto Caldera, 31, of the 400 Block of Silverleaf Boulevard, appeared in DuPage County Bond Court Friday where bond was at $500,000.

Caldera has been charged with one count of kidnapping, one count of aggravated battery in a public place and one count of unlawful restraint, according to a DuPage County State's Attorney's Office news release.

On Aug. 7, Carol Stream police responded to an area near Armstrong Park for the report of a kidnapping and aggravated battery. Police learned that the victim and three other juveniles were walking home when they were approached by an unknown man, later identified as Caldera.

He allegedly ran up behind the victim, forcefully grabbed her around the waist and tried to abduct her. He released the girl from his grasp when two of the other juveniles, both boys, began hitting Caldera, who then fled the scene.

Caldera was arrested Aug. 26 without incident, according to the release.

“The type of disturbing behavior alleged against Mr. Caldera will not be tolerated in DuPage County and will be met with the full force and effect of the law,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in a statement. “Our children are among society’s most vulnerable and it is imperative that we do all we can to keep them safe. Thankfully, with help from those who were with her, the victim was not physically harmed and was able to free herself.”

Caldera’s next court appearance is scheduled for arraignment on Sept. 1.