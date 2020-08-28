Bond denied for man charged with stealing car from Westmont garage

Bond was denied Friday for an Aurora man accused of stealing a car from the garage of a house in Westmont.

Quilvio Contreras-Vargas, 20, of the 1000 block of North Farnsworth Avenue, has been charged with one count of residential burglary and one count of aggravated possession of a stolen motor vehicle over $25,000, according to a DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office news release.

On Aug 28 at about 1:30 a.m., Westmont police responded to a call of a stolen car on James Drive. Police learned that a resident of the home returned home at about 1:15 a.m. and noticed that the attached garage door was open and the car, a 2020 BMW 3 Series, was missing. The key fob was in the car while it was parked in the garage, the release stated.

Later that evening, Illinois State Police located the reported stolen car on Interstate 55 and estimated it was traveling at times near 100 mph. The driver of the car, later identified as Contreras-Vargas, attempted to exit Interstate 55 at County Line Road, but lost control of the car and crashed into the median causing the car to flip and crash, according to the release.

Contreras-Vargas allegedly exited the car and was arrested as he attempted to flee. Authorities later learned that there was an outstanding arrest warrant for Contreras-Vargas out of Woodridge for a July incident involving his allegedly shooting a gun into a crowd of people, including children. Two people were hit by a bullet during the incident, police said.

“It is alleged that under the cover of night, Contreras-Vargas entered the garage of his victim’s home, stole a vehicle and then proceeded to completely destroy that vehicle after driving at dangerously high speeds,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in a statement. “It is further alleged that early last month, following a confrontation in a parking lot, Mr. Contreras-Vargas opened fire in a crowd of people, striking two individuals. Thankfully, no one was killed in either of these incidents.

“And, thanks to the cooperative efforts of the Westmont and Woodridge Police departments, the Illinois State Police and other law enforcement agencies, Mr. Contreras-Vargas now finds himself facing very serious felony charges in two separate cases.”

“I would like to thank all the law enforcement agencies that contributed to the successful apprehension of the defendant in this case,” Westmont Chief of Police James Gunther said in a statement. “Just as criminals don’t recognize borders when committing crimes, law enforcement does not recognize borders when solving crimes and we stand ready, willing and able to work together to keep all of our communities safe.”

“On July 1, Woodridge police officers responded to the area of Janes and Waterbury for reports of shots fired,” Woodridge Chief of Police Brian Cunningham said in a statement. “Upon arrival, officers found two gunshot victims with non-life-threatening injuries. An investigation into the matter resulted in an arrest warrant against the defendant for two counts of aggravated battery with a firearm and one count of aggravated discharge of a firearm.

"With the assistance of our law enforcement partners and the Westmont Police Department, the suspect in that case was arrested. My deepest appreciation goes out to the Westmont Police Department for helping us with this ongoing investigation.”

Contreras-Vargas’s next court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 31.