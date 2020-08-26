Ogle County Sheriff’s reports: Sept. 16, 2020

Ogle County Sheriff Brian VanVickle reports the following activity.

Aug. 26

Israel Nava, 26, of Rochelle was arrested at 9:54 a.m. for improper cannabis container after deputies conducted a traffic stop in the 600 block of South 7th Street in Rochelle for an equipment violation. Nava was released from the scene with a notice to appear in court.

James Phillips, 33, of Sterling was arrested for an outstanding Ogle County warrant. Phillips had a full cash bond of $7,139 and was scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

Aug. 27

Xavier Davison, 27, of Chicago was arrested at 6:23 p.m. for driving while license revoked after deputies stopped a black Ford Fusion on Interstate 39 and Ritchie Road for speeding. Davison was transferred to the Ogle County Jail.

Aug. 28

Stacey Bielema was arrested on an outstanding Ogle County warrant. Bielema’s full cash bond was set at $1,672.77 pending a court appearance.

Trisha Dempewolf was arrested on an outstanding Ogle County warrant. Dempewolf’s full cash bond was set at $4,124 pending a court appearance.

Erika Senatre, 29, of Rockford was arrested for driving while license suspended. Senatre was arrested by deputies on Illinois 251 after being stopped for speeding. Senatre was released on a I-Bond and will appear in court at a later date.

Aug. 29

Melissa Wall was arrested for disorderly conduct after deputies were dispatched to Sledgehammer’s Pub at 1450 N. Illinois 2 for a noise complaint of loud music. Wall is the pub manager of Sledgehammer’s. Wall was released on an I-Bond and will appear in court at a later date.

Aug. 30

