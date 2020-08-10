March 06, 2024
Suburban News
Westmont police investigate carjacking

By Shaw Local News Network
Police car

Police car (Shaw Local News Network)

WESTMONT - The Westmont Police Department is investigating a carjacking that occurred Friday in the 300 block of East Ogden Avenue.

The incident took place at about 2 p.m. when two men, one who was armed with a firearm, ordered the victims out of their car, police said.

The suspects fled eastbound on Ogden Avenue in a dark colored SUV, along with the victim's vehicle. No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information can contact the Westmont Police Department crime tip hotline at 630-981-6310 or send an email to chiefofpolice@westmont.il.gov​. Any information may prove to be useful no matter how insignificant it might seem.

WestmontDuPage CountyCrime and Courts
Shaw Local News Network

