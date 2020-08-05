Lombard woman charged with attempted terrorism

A Lombard woman is facing attempted terrorism and possession of incendiary device charges for allegedly assisting a Lombard man, who allegedly approached numerous city-owned squad cars armed with a Molotov cocktail, lighters, butane torches and a bat.

Bond was set Wednesday at $750,000 for Amanda Wolf, 23, of the 1300 block of Steward Avenue.

On June 1 at about 12:27 a.m., a Lombard police officer observed a man dressed in all black wearing a hood, face covering and latex gloves walking near Lombard Village Hall and then in the direction of the Lombard municipal campus with a bat hanging from his bag, according to a DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office news release.

It is alleged that the man, later identified as Christian Frazee, was walking in the direction of the squad cars and employee vehicles holding a lighter in his left hand and a Molotov cocktail in his right hand. Frazee also had a butane torch lighter, seven additional lighters and two knives in his possession, the release stated. Frazee was arrested at this time.

An investigation revealed that Wolf allegedly supplied Frazee with the materials to make the Molotov cocktail. Additionally, Wolf exchanged numerous texts with Frazee that night including an exchange where Frazee told Wolf that he would “throw [expletive] at the cop cars” and asks her to “Bring me some ribbing [sic] alcohol, a rag and a glass bottle” to which Wolf responded. “Okay.”

In another text exchange, Frazee asks Wolf “Is peroxide flammable?” to which Wolf responded, “Wya I got that stuff for ya, I also threw in some acetone I know that’s flammable lol."

Frazee also was charged with one count of attempted terrorism and two counts of possession of explosive or incendiary device, according to the release. He appeared in bond court on June 1 where bond was set at $1 million. On June 30, he was released from custody after posting the necessary $100,000, or 10 percent, of his $1 million bond. His next court date is scheduled for Sept. 4 for status.

“The arrest of Ms. Wolf sends the message that while we fully support peaceful protests in DuPage County, we have no tolerance for any criminal behavior perpetrated under the guise of such protests,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in the news release.

“Peaceful protests do not include Molotov cocktails, butane torches, knives and a baseball bat. There is nothing funny about planned criminal behavior, which if carried out, may have caused significant damage to property and the potential loss of human life,” Berlin said.

“For the safety of our community, it is imperative that we thoroughly investigate every aspect of this case, which will ultimately lead to its natural conclusion,” Lombard Chief of Police Roy Newton said in the release. “I am very appreciative of the legal guidance and assistance we have received from State’s Attorney Berlin’s office throughout the investigation. As I mentioned at the onset of this case, we still believe this to be an isolated incident and not part of any broader group or organization.”

Wolf’s next court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 28 for arraignment.