Wheaton man faces sexual assault, unauthorized videotaping charges

A Wheaton man was charged Wednesday with felony criminal sexual assault and unauthorized videotaping charges for allegedly secretly videotaping the sexual assault of female acquaintances on at least two different occasions.

Matthew Tumbarello, 19, of the 200 block of West Illinois Street, appeared in court where DuPage County Judge Brian Telander set bond at $20,000, according to a DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office news release.

Tumbarello has been charged with two counts of criminal sexual assault, two counts of unauthorized videotaping, one count of eavesdropping and one count of misdemeanor unauthorized videotaping, the release stated.

In early July 2020, one of Tumbarello’s alleged victims, who was in a dating relationship with the defendant, reported to Wheaton police that she was the victim of an alleged sexual assault and videotaping, according to the release.

Police began an investigation into the allegations. On several occasions, Tumbarello allegedly used his cell phone to secretly record consensual sex between the two. The victim did not know or consent to the recordings.

Tumbarello also secretly recorded himself having sex with the woman while she was intoxicated and unable to consent. Additionally, the investigation uncovered several videos of Tumbarello having sex with two other women at separate times in which those women were also unable to consent, according to the release.

On July 23, a $20,000 arrest warrant was issued for Tumbarello. On July 28, Tumbarello was arrested following a traffic stop in Chicago. An investigation continues, and anyone with information regarding the defendant is asked to call Wheaton police at 630-260-2077.

“The allegations that Mr. Tumbarello took advantage of several women who were unable to consent and secretly videotaped the sexual assaults are beyond disturbing and will be met with the full force of the law,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in the release. “An individual’s right to privacy does not end simply because they are in a relationship with another person.”

“Charges like these are disturbing and my thoughts and prayers are with the victims,” Wheaton Chief of Police Bill Murphy said. “Our detectives did a tremendous job investigating the allegations, but the victims deserve credit for their bravery and willingness to help hold Matthew Tumbarello accountable for his alleged actions."

Tumbarello’s next court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 25 for arraignment.