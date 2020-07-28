January 29, 2024
News - Kane County
News - Kane CountyAlerts | Kane County ChronicleBreaking | Kane County ChronicleBusiness | Kane County ChronicleCrime Brief | Kane County ChronicleEducation | Kane County ChronicleGovernment | Kane County ChroniclePolice Reports | Kane County ChronicleLocal News | Kane County ChronicleMarketing | Kane County ChronicleNation & World | Kane County ChronicleKane County NewsPremium | Kane County ChronicleRecords | Kane County ChronicleSponsored | Kane County ChronicleSports - Kane CountyState | Kane County Chronicle
News - Kane County

Head Chef Paul Wahlberg on the opening of St. Charles Wahlburgers

By Eric Schelkopf
Paul Wahlberg

Paul Wahlberg

In a Zoom interview with Kane County Chronicle reporter Eric Schelkopf, Wahlburgers chef Paul Wahlberg talks about the newly opened Wahlburgers restaurant in St. Charles.

The Wahlburgers chain was founded by Wahlberg with his brothers, actors Mark and Donnie Wahlberg. Donnie Wahlberg lives in St. Charles with his wife, actress and television/radio host Jenny McCarthy.

Head Chef Paul Wahlberg on the opening of St. Charles Wahlburgers In a Zoom interview with Kane County Chronicle reporter Eric Schelkopf, Wahlburgers chef Paul Wahlberg talks about the newly opened Wahlburgers restaurant in St. Charles. The Wahlburgers chain was founded by Wahlberg with his brothers, actors Mark and Donnie Wahlberg. Donnie Wahlberg lives in St. Charles with his wife, actress and television/radio host Jenny McCarthy.

Kane CountyRestaurant
Eric Schelkopf

Eric Schelkopf

Eric Schelkopf, who is a Kendall County resident, writes for the Record Newspapers/KendallCountyNow.com, covering Oswego and Sandwich. Schelkopf, who is a Kendall County resident, started with the Kane County Chronicle in December 1988 and appreciates everything the Fox Valley has to offer, including the majestic Fox River.