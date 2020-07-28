Head Chef Paul Wahlberg on the opening of St. Charles Wahlburgers

In a Zoom interview with Kane County Chronicle reporter Eric Schelkopf, Wahlburgers chef Paul Wahlberg talks about the newly opened Wahlburgers restaurant in St. Charles.

The Wahlburgers chain was founded by Wahlberg with his brothers, actors Mark and Donnie Wahlberg. Donnie Wahlberg lives in St. Charles with his wife, actress and television/radio host Jenny McCarthy.