Wheaton man charged with defacing property after allegedly writing homophobic slurs on church door, park benches

A Wheaton man was charged Thursday with defacing government owned property and a Wheaton church with homophobic slurs.

Joe Fustar, 60, of the 100 block of North Hale Street, has been charged with two counts of criminal damage to government supported property and one count of criminal damage to property – school or place of worship, according to a DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office news release.

He was released on a $10,000 personal recognizance bond.

At about 9 a.m. July 20, Fustar allegedly wrote a homophobic slur with a permanent marker on the door of the Gary United Methodist Church, 224 N. Main St., as well as on a stone bench located outside the church, according to the release.

That same morning, Fustar allegedly wrote the same homophobic slur with a permanent marker on the interior of the elevator doors at the Wheaton parking garage on Wesley Street.

At about 7 p.m., Fustar allegedly wrote the same homophobic slur with a permanent marker on more than 10 park benches at Adams Park on Wesley Street. An investigation into the graffiti conducted by the Wheaton police led to Fustar, the release stated.

“Defacing government owned property as well as a church with crude, divisive language, as alleged in this case, will not be tolerated not only by my office but by the residents of Wheaton,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in a statement.

"The city of Wheaton is a welcoming, inclusive community with no tolerance for this type of hate speech,” Wheaton Chief of Police Bill Murphy said in the release. “Our police officers and detectives worked swiftly to put an end to these offensive homophobic rants.”

Fustar’s next court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 17 for arraignment.