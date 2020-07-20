Progress report: Experienced offensive line will anchor young Johnsburg team

Johnsburg’s streak of five consecutive playoff appearances came to an end last year during a 4-5 campaign. The 2019 season easily could have ended with a playoff appearance if one-possession losses to Marian Central and Woodstock North had played out differently.

That provides reason for optimism in Johnsburg.

Coach Sam Lesniak, entering his third season in charge of the program, said this year’s team will have some youth to overcome. That could prove difficult in a year that has been unlike any other because of the coronavirus.

“We still are going to have a decent amount of newcomers,” Lesniak said. “With the more newcomers you’ve got, the tougher it is with the limitations we have in the summer right now.”

Head coach: Sam Lesniak (third season)

Last year's record: 4-5

Biggest Question

“We were really young last year,” Lesniak said. “We had some sophomore starters, we had two freshmen start. So they’ve got potential to be some big-time players for us.”

Ian Boal, now a sophomore, wound up starting at quarterback midway through the 2019 season as a freshman. Boal returns as the leading candidate to start at quarterback. The big question for Johnsburg is if young players who earned varsity experience, such as Boal, can take the next step.

Jacob Welch, a 6-foot-5, 265-pound lineman, also started last year as a freshman.

“We didn’t end up with the result that we wanted [last season]," Lesniak said. "We’ve got to build on some confidence there and get the new guys ready to roll.”

Players to Watch

Junior linebacker Forest Hull is “a stud,” Lesniak said. Hull started as a sophomore last season. Defensive backs Anthony Turnage and Gavin Boal are other key returnees on defense.

Welch is among three starting offensive linemen who return this season. Dawson Peter and Mike Ambroz, both seniors, are the other two. Welch gained experience going up against the likes of Marian Central’s Jayden Thiergood and Marengo’s Jonah Pace last season as a freshman.

“He wasn’t playing against any slouches, and he held his own,” Lesniak said. “It’s exciting. He’s got a little bit of that confidence to where he knows he can compete. I look forward to him really being an impact player for us and helping direct guys up front.”

Newcomers You Need to Know

The Skyhawks must replace their top three rushers from last season (RB Jacob McKinney, RB Justin Peake and QB Max Kegel). Sophomore Jake Metze played running back on the fresh/soph team last year before an injury cut his season short. He’s an all-around athlete who could make up for some of the lost production in the backfield.

Senior Josh Peschke played a little bit last season, but will be a key contributor at defensive end this year. Sophomore Cade Piggott will play receiver alongside his brother, Carson Piggott, a senior. Junior Luke Conroy will do a little bit of everything at linebacker, tight end and H-back.

Ian Boal will have some competition at quarterback from seniors Kyle Stockwell and Joey Hagen. Stockwell was a backup QB last season. Hagen didn't play football in 2019, but has a solid left arm and is committed to pitch at Division I Eastern Illinois.

Lesniak said Hagen has “a ton of throwing potential” on the football field.

2020 Schedule Analysis

For the third consecutive year, Johnsburg and Marian Central will face each other in a Week 1 nonconference matchup. Marian won both previous games, but both were one-possession battles. Rochelle and Prairie Central round out the nonconference slate. The Skyhawks will face Woodstock North twice, with only one game counting toward the Kishwaukee River Conference standings. The Thunder aren’t an easy opponent to play twice, but it’s better than facing Class 4A state champion Richmond-Burton twice, as Johnsburg did last year.

Early Take

Questions remain, but the potential is there for Johnsburg to have another good season. Three returning offensive linemen should keep things consistent up front. If the right playmakers emerge, there’s no reason the Skyhawks can’t compete for a playoff spot again.