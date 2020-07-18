April 07, 2022
Features
Features

Pets of the Week: July 20

By DENISE M

Snack Wrap is energetic and interactive and he loves when people hold and dote on him. He loves to play, run, chase and climb. He’d be a great family pet. He gets quite excited so he can be a bit rough with other cats. But he should do fine with a cat with a strong personality - or maybe even a dog. Call Humane Haven Animal Shelter at 630-378-4208 or email humanehaven@gmail.com. Visit hhas.org.

The Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week. Read the caption of each photo to find out about that pet, including where he or she can be adopted.

Email "Pet of the Week" submissions to news@theheraldnews.com. Photos should be in jpg file format, 200 dpi and sent as email attachments. Submissions are subject to editing for length, style, grammar and run as space is available.

Porsche is petite 3-year-old domestic shorthair. She is very talkative and outgoing. She has a fun and friendly personality and loves to interact with people. Email Delonda at delonda@nawsus.org or call NAWS at 708-478-5102. Visit nawsus.org.

#PetsoftheWeekJolietShorewoodMokenaBolingbrookWill Country Humane SocietyNAWS Illinois Humane SocietyJoliet Township Animal ControlHumane Haven Animal RescueHopeful Tails Animal Rescue