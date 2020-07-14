Progress Report: Crystal Lake South looks to fresh faces in trenches

Crystal Lake South’s postseason chances looked bleak after a 2-3 start last season. But the Gators dug deep, winning three games in a row, including two seven-point wins over playoff hopefuls McHenry and Jacobs.

"Those guys were fighters," fourth-year South coach Rob Fontana said. "They were scrappy and they were going to do whatever they needed to do to get those wins. They were very set on their goals and didn’t stray from it."

South qualified for the postseason in back-to-back years for the first time since making 12 straight appearances from 2001 to 2012 under coaches' Jim Stuglis and Chuck Ahsmann.

The Gators will look to make it three straight playoff appearances, although this year's team will look vastly different.

"We lost all of our offensive lineman minus one, we lost almost our whole defensive line, and we lost all of our linebackers except for one," Fontana said. "You really hope the way that you run practice and the way that you structure practice, you really get all those guys that experience that they need.

"They may not have the game experience, but they know what it is like to compete against guys who had it. They should be ready to do it."

Head coach: Rob Fontana (fourth season)

Last year's record: 5-5

Biggest Question

Who's on the lines?

The Gators were hit hard by graduation on the offensive and defensive lines and return only one starter on each side of the ball. Things will look much more different for South without the familiar face of Dominic Collado, a four-year starter for the Gators who will play at NCAA Division I Miami (Ohio).

Fontana will look to sophomore Nate Compere to lead the offensive line and senior Gabe Wisler to take control on the defensive line. Compere started every game at left tackle last season as a freshman.

"Replacing all of those seniors will be tough," Fontana said. "Now we’re going to see a lot of sophomores and juniors out there. It’s hard to hold those same demands for kids when you know they’re going to make some mistakes. Playing in position, playing fast, and catching on quick are all concerns I have right now."

Players to Watch

Junior quarterback Justin Kowalak was second in the Fox Valley Conference last season with 1,486 yards, throwing 12 touchdowns and 11 interceptions and completing 53% of his passes.

Kowalak was eased into the starting role as a sophomore, but that won't be the case this year.

"I expect him to hit Week 1," Fontana said. "I always love when a quarterbacks takes ownership, and he’s taken ownership these first couple of days and the offseason. He’s a no excuse kind of guy. He motivates the guys around him. I expect him to have a big year for us."

Senior receiver Brock Jewson was a dynamic playmaker last year, averaging 21 yards a catch. He was among the McHenry County area leaders with 611 yards and five touchdowns. Senior Gavin Giejda and sophomore Nathan Van Witzenburg also return at receiver. Van Witzenburg also played running back.

Junior Shane Moran earned All-FVC honors as a linebacker to join Kowalak and Jewson as all-conference selections.

"All of our kids look up to him," Fontana said of Moran. "He’s like a screwball, but he's the most competitive screwball you’ll ever meet. He’s a wild man for us."

Newcomers You Need to Know

Fontana said juniors Brandon Haning and Eduardo Avila and sophomores Cooper LePage and Joe Ready are a few of the newer names who have stood out so far.

"I’m excited about the leadership with our senior group, but there are some sophomores turning heads right now with their effort and what they're doing," Fontana said. "They’re hungry to get a shot, and we’ll give it to them if they’re ready."

2020 Schedule Analysis

The Gators hit the road against perennial power Cary-Grove in Week 1 and bookend their regular season schedule against Class 6A runner-up Prairie Ridge. Three games for South from a year ago were decided by 10 or fewer points (Hampshire, McHenry, Jacobs), all wins for the Gators. South’s four regular-season losses (C-G, Crystal Lake Central, Huntley, Prairie Ridge) were by a combined score of 178-56.

Early Take

If outcomes against C-G, Huntley and Prairie Ridge go the same way as last year, South will need to find five wins from the following group of six to reach the postseason for the third straight year: Burlington Central, Crystal Lake Central, Dundee-Crown, Hampshire, Jacobs and McHenry. The Gators showed they had plenty of fight in 2019, but they’ll have to prove it all over again with very few off days in the FVC.