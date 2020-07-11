Former Downers Grove South football player killed in two-car crash

DOWNERS GROVE – Woodridge police are investigating a two-car accident Friday evening that killed a 16-year-old former Downers Grove South football player.

Joey Marino died in the crash at about 10:15 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Route 53 and 75th Street in Woodridge, police said.

Marino was in a car headed northbound on Route 53 and turning west on 75th Street when it hit a car traveling southbound on Route 53, police said. Marino was in the car with three friends. He was the lone fatality.

Woodridge police are investigating the accident with assistance from the Metropolitan Emergency Response and Investigation Team, a countywide major crash reconstruction team.

Marino attended Downers Grove South his freshman year. He transferred halfway through the first semester of his sophomore year in 2019 after his father died in a motorcycle accident, and moved to St. Louis to live with his mother, said Downers Grove South varsity football coach Mark Molinari.

Marino is the third current or former member of the Downers Grove South football program to die in the last month. Evan Melau, who would have been a sophomore this fall and also played baseball and basketball, was struck by a car and killed in an accident June 19. Cormac Burke, a 2016 Downers Grove South graduate who played football and wrestled, died on June 18.

“It’s really sad,” Molinari said. “It’s been rough. It’s hard enough for these kids with COVID, it’s brutal.”