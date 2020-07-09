Grundy County indictments: July 12, 2020

MORRIS — Grundy County State’s Attorney Jason Helland, has announced that on Wednesday, July 8, the grand jury has returned the following indictments. The public is advised that a charge is merely an accusation and that a defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Kathy Anderson, 51, of Channahon, was indicted for theft, a class 3 felony.
Thomas Assaf, 27, of West Chicago, was indicted for retail theft, a class 3 felony.
Amy Fischer, 42, of Morris, was indicted for retail theft, a class 3 felony.
Cynthnia Gremar, 43, of Coal City, was indicted in two counts for retail theft, both class 4 felonies.
Rudy Gutierrez, 28, of Chicago, was indicted for retail theft, a class 3 felony.
Flora Hankins, 44, of Gary, Indiana, was indicted for driving while suspended, a class 4 felony.
Richard Hunter, 32, of Morris, was indicted for resisting a peace officer, a class 4 felony.
Joseph Kunes, 55, of Mazon, was indicted for driving while suspended, a class 4 felony.
Orlando Martinez, 48, of Dwight, was indicted for aggravated driving while under the influence, a class 1 felony.
Andres Mendez Jr., 44, of Spring Valley, was indicted for driving while revoked, a class 4 felony.
Isayah Miller, 20, of Marseilles, was indicted for the unlawful possession of less than 5 grams of methamphetamine.
Sergie Murrell, 21, of Custer Park, was indicted for burglary, a class 2 felony.
Noah Phillip, 18, of Shorewood, was indicted for the unlawful possession of MDMA, a class 4 felony.
Diana Pryor, 62, of Kansas City, Missouri, was indicted in three counts for driving while under the influence, all class 4 felonies.
Jorge Robinson-Mirelez, 20, of Minooka, was indicted for the unlawful possession of cocaine and alprazolam, both class 4 felonies.
Caleb Roed, 20, of Gardner, was indicted for burglary, a class 2 felony; and for the unlawful possession of cocaine, a class 4 felony.
Lorna Smith, 59, of Glendale Heights, was indicted for aggravated DUI, a class 4 felony; and in three counts for the unlawful possession of a controlled substance, all class 4 felonies.
Michelle Vires, 45, of Morris, was indicted for deceptive practice, a class 4 felony.
Roberto Watters, 40, of Coal City, was indicted for the unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle, a class 2 felony; and for theft, a class 3 felony.
Gene Williams, 51, homeless, was indicted for criminal damage to state supported property, a class 3 felony; and for criminal damage to state supported property, a class 4 felony.