Grundy County indictments: July 12, 2020

MORRIS — Grundy County State’s Attorney Jason Helland, has announced that on Wednesday, July 8, the grand jury has returned the following indictments. The public is advised that a charge is merely an accusation and that a defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Kathy Anderson, 51, of Channahon, was indicted for theft, a class 3 felony.

Thomas Assaf, 27, of West Chicago, was indicted for retail theft, a class 3 felony.

Amy Fischer, 42, of Morris, was indicted for retail theft, a class 3 felony.

Cynthnia Gremar, 43, of Coal City, was indicted in two counts for retail theft, both class 4 felonies.

Rudy Gutierrez, 28, of Chicago, was indicted for retail theft, a class 3 felony.

Flora Hankins, 44, of Gary, Indiana, was indicted for driving while suspended, a class 4 felony.

Richard Hunter, 32, of Morris, was indicted for resisting a peace officer, a class 4 felony.

Joseph Kunes, 55, of Mazon, was indicted for driving while suspended, a class 4 felony.

Orlando Martinez, 48, of Dwight, was indicted for aggravated driving while under the influence, a class 1 felony.

Andres Mendez Jr., 44, of Spring Valley, was indicted for driving while revoked, a class 4 felony.

Isayah Miller, 20, of Marseilles, was indicted for the unlawful possession of less than 5 grams of methamphetamine.

Sergie Murrell, 21, of Custer Park, was indicted for burglary, a class 2 felony.

Noah Phillip, 18, of Shorewood, was indicted for the unlawful possession of MDMA, a class 4 felony.

Diana Pryor, 62, of Kansas City, Missouri, was indicted in three counts for driving while under the influence, all class 4 felonies.

Jorge Robinson-Mirelez, 20, of Minooka, was indicted for the unlawful possession of cocaine and alprazolam, both class 4 felonies.

Caleb Roed, 20, of Gardner, was indicted for burglary, a class 2 felony; and for the unlawful possession of cocaine, a class 4 felony.

Lorna Smith, 59, of Glendale Heights, was indicted for aggravated DUI, a class 4 felony; and in three counts for the unlawful possession of a controlled substance, all class 4 felonies.

Michelle Vires, 45, of Morris, was indicted for deceptive practice, a class 4 felony.

Roberto Watters, 40, of Coal City, was indicted for the unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle, a class 2 felony; and for theft, a class 3 felony.

Gene Williams, 51, homeless, was indicted for criminal damage to state supported property, a class 3 felony; and for criminal damage to state supported property, a class 4 felony.