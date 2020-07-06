Man struck by freight train in Riverside investigated as suicide

RIVERSIDE - A man was struck and killed July 5 by a freight train in Riverside, according to Riverside police.

The incident took place at about 9:32 a.m. west of the Longcommon Road crossing closer to West Avenue.

The individual was pronounced dead at the scene. Riverside police are investigating with the assistance of the Cook County Medical Examiner. At this time, all preliminary indications point to a suicide, police said.

Police have not release the name of man who was killed until they are able to make positive identification.

“Preliminary investigative information revealed that the conductor of the train saw the person purposely step in front of the train onto the tracks, turn his back toward the train and put his arm out. The train was not able to be stopped,” Riverside Police Chief Tom Weitzel said in a statement.

The freight train was inbound to Chicago at the time of the incident. All train traffic was stopped for approximately one hour. More information will be released once the investigation is complete.