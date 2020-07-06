Man hiding naked in bushes arrested in Riverside

RIVERSIDE - A man who reportedly was spotted naked and hiding in the bushes in front of a Riverside bank was arrested June 30 and charged with resisting arrest and violation of bail bond.

Riverside police arrested Ryan E. Blasinski, 40, of the 6200 Block of South Monitor Avenue in Chicago and charged him with resisting arrest and violation of bail bond for the outstanding violation of probation warrant issued by the Cook County Sheriff’s Police, according to a Riverside Police Department news release.

Police arrived at Bank of America, located at Harlem Avenue and East Burlington Street, at 11:49 p.m. Blasinski pulled his pants up and fled on foot. A chase occurred, and Blasinski was arrested as he crossed into Berwyn at Harlem and Stanley avenues, police said.

Blasinski was taken into custody without incident after the foot pursuit.

A 911 caller told police that at times Blasinski was completely naked. There was never an allegation that he touched or came in physical contact with anyone, police said.

Earlier reports regarding Blasinski had been called in to the 911 dispatch center over the previous 24 hours, but when officers arrived, he had either fled or was not involved in any criminal activity when they arrived, police said.

Blasinski’s criminal history included criminal damage to property, public indecency, traffic offenses, disorderly conduct, drug cases and retail theft. He had also been arrested for public indecency and lewd exposure in Chicago in September 2019 on Belmont Avenue.

“There was never any physical contact between the offender and any citizen at any time,” Riverside Police Chief Thomas Weitzel in a statement. “Police responded and on the scene within minutes and, after a short foot chase, took him into custody. I am thankful that residents and non-residents alike called 911 to report the suspicious person immediately, which enabled us to take him into custody without any further criminal acts being committed.”