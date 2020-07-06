Chicago man charged in connection with Riverside 7-Eleven armed robbery

RIVERSIDE - Riverside police July 3 charged a Chicago man in connection with an armed robbery at the 7-Eleven store located at 2600 South Harlem Avenue.

Police charged Brandon Waters, 39, of the 4900 block of West Congress Parkway, Chicago, with one count of armed robbery. He also was charged by Berwyn police with armed robbery, police said.

Waters was taken into custody by Berwyn police after committing an armed robbery in Berwyn. Berwyn detectives were able to arrest him after he dropped his identification at the scene, police said.

Riverside detectives interviewed Waters at the Berwyn Police Department, and he gave a full written confession. Additionally, he was identified by the clerk from the June 19 7-Eleven store in Riverside.

Numerous other police departments, including Chicago, Westchester as well as other municipalities have open cases involving Waters, who has He has an extensive criminal history including drug cases, retail theft, domestic battery, previous aggravated robbery charges, escape police custody, aggravated assault and battery, police said.