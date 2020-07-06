Elmhurst man charged with attempted murder, aggravated battery

A 22-year-old man was charged July 1 with attempted first-degree murder for allegedly shooting an Elmhurst man in May.

Charged with one count of attempted first-degree murder and one count of aggravated battery – discharge of a firearm is Alec Gonzales, of the 600 block of South Berkley Avenue, Elmhurst and the 8500 block of East Grandview Street, Mesa, Ariz.

According to the complaint filed in DuPage County on June 25, Gonzales on May 14 allegedly “without legal justification and with the intent to kill … personally discharged a firearm, a Bushmaster AR-15 rifle, eight times in the direction of and striking” …[the victim]… “in the flank and grazing his scalp.”

DuPage County Judge Kavita Athanikar on June 25 issued a $5 million full cash arrest warrant for Gonzales. Gonzales was located and taken into custody on June 25 in Mesa.

“I would like to commend the Elmhurst Police Department, members of the MERIT task force, the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office, the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team and the FBI Violent Crimes Fugitive Task Force for their outstanding work and assistance in this investigation,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in a statement.

“In the midst of a deadly pandemic, the identification and apprehension of a man who allegedly shot another man and then fled the state is a testament to the commitment to justice exhibited by all of those involved. Mr. Gonzales will now be brought back to DuPage County where he will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank the community for their support and cooperation throughout this investigation,” Elmhurst Chief of Police Michael Ruth said in a statement. “Their assistance, coupled with the work of our officers, the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office as well as the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team, the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office and the FBI Violent Crimes Fugitive Task Force, enabled us to build a strong case against the defendant in this incident.”

“This case is an excellent example of how important connections between prosecutors and law enforcement agencies are in bringing cases to a successful conclusion,” Maricopa County Attorney Allister Adel said in a statement. “Holding criminals accountable and seeking justice for crime victims requires collaboration and I applaud the efforts of all involved with this case.”