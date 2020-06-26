Lombard police investigate shooting as homicide

LOMBARD - Lombard Police are investigating as a homicide the death of a man shot and killed June 24 in his home.

Brian Haddad, 32, of the 200 block of 17th Street, was found in the early hours of June 24 suffering from a single gunshot wound, police said. Haddad later succumbed to his injuries. Police said that there is no specific information at this time and that there is any immediate threat to anyone in the neighborhood or community.

The Lombard police and DuPage County Major Crimes Task Force are actively investigating this incident and no additional details are available at this time.

Anyone with information or security footage in the area is encouraged to contact the Lombard Police Department at (630) 873-4400.