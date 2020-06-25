Bolingbrook man charged with reckless homicide in Lombard crash

Charges were filed Wednesday against a Bolingbrook man accused of causing a head-on crash that resulted in the death of a woman in Lombard.

A felony complaint filed June 22 alleges one count of reckless homicide against Richard Kennedy, 54, of the 600 block of Rockhurst Road, according to a DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office news release.

On June 24, DuPage County Judge Brian Telander issued a $50,000 arrest warrant for Kennedy, who is currently receiving treatment for injuries he sustained in the crash. Additionally, Kennedy has been charged with misdemeanor speeding and driving too fast for conditions, the release stated.

According to the complaint, on June 22 at about 5:38 p.m., Kennedy was driving his car on Route 53 in Lombard in excess of the speed limit on a wet roadway when he crossed into oncoming traffic and crashed head-on into a car driven by Dulce Olivia Avila-Adame, 28, causing her death.

Following the crash, Kennedy was transported to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries. He has remained in the hospital since that time.

“It is alleged that Mr. Kennedy’s reckless actions caused a head-on collision that took the life of Dulce Olivia Avila-Adame,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in the release. “I would like to take this opportunity to remind the motoring public to please be careful, be patient and obey all rules of the road when driving. I offer my sincerest condolences to the family and friends of Dulce as they grieve their loss.”

“This was an extremely sad event that did not have to happen,” Lombard Chief of Police Roy Newton said in the release.“I urge all drivers to use caution while driving. I too, would like to express my condolences to Dulce’s loved ones on their loss.”