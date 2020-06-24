March 25, 2024
Suburban News
Suburban NewsHinsdaleAlerts | My Suburban LifeBreaking | My Suburban LifeBusiness | My Suburban LifeCrime & Courts | My Suburban LifeCrime Brief | My Suburban LifeDowners GroveEducation | My Suburban LifeGovernment | My Suburban LifeLocal News | My Suburban LifeDuPage CountyCook CountyNation & World | My Suburban LifePolice Reports | My Suburban LifeRecords | My Suburban LifeState | My Suburban Life
Suburban News

Driver killed in two-car collision on I-355

By Shaw Local News Network
Police car

Police car (Shaw Local News Network)

Illinois State Police are investigating a fatal two-car crash that took place Tuesday night on Interstate 355 north of Army Trail Road.

The unidentified driver of a black 2004 BMW reportedly was killed in the accident after his car was struck from behind at about 8:38 p.m. by a 2013 Audi 8 near the cash toll lanes at Army Trail Road, police said.

The collision caused the BMW to become fully engulfed, police said. The driver sustained life-threatening injuries and succumbed to his injuries at the scene, according to police.

The driver of the other car, Andrian Terletsky, 34, of Chicago, was transported to the hospital with minor injuries, police said.

The northbound cash toll lanes on Interstate 355 just north of Army Trail Road were closed for the investigation at about 9 p.m. The open I-Pass Toll lanes remained open for travel. All lanes reopened at approximately 2:55 a.m., police said.

CrashIllinois State PoliceChicago
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois