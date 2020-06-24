Driver killed in two-car collision on I-355

Illinois State Police are investigating a fatal two-car crash that took place Tuesday night on Interstate 355 north of Army Trail Road.

The unidentified driver of a black 2004 BMW reportedly was killed in the accident after his car was struck from behind at about 8:38 p.m. by a 2013 Audi 8 near the cash toll lanes at Army Trail Road, police said.

The collision caused the BMW to become fully engulfed, police said. The driver sustained life-threatening injuries and succumbed to his injuries at the scene, according to police.

The driver of the other car, Andrian Terletsky, 34, of Chicago, was transported to the hospital with minor injuries, police said.

The northbound cash toll lanes on Interstate 355 just north of Army Trail Road were closed for the investigation at about 9 p.m. The open I-Pass Toll lanes remained open for travel. All lanes reopened at approximately 2:55 a.m., police said.