Riverside police investigating armed robbery at 7-Eleven

Riverside police are investigating a June 19 armed robbery at the 7-Eleven at 2600 South Harlem Ave. that involved a man wearing a blue baseball cap and a surgical mask. He is suspected in armed robberies in Chicago, Oak Park and Westchester, according to police.

Police at about 4:04 a.m. responded to a 911 call from a clerk at the store, who said the offender pointed a black handgun at him, robbed the store and then ordered him to crouch in the corner of the store. The offender then fled on foot, police said.

The clerk was not physically injured, police said.

He obtained an unspecified amount of money during the robbery and Newport cigarettes. The clerk saw the offender flee on foot west from the store.

The clerk described the offender as a man wearing a blue hat with lettering that included “King of," a gray shirt and gray pants with a black stripe on them. He wore a surgical mask.

Riverside Police received assistance from the Berwyn and North Riverside police departments in searching for the offender. Police are working on recovering video footage of the offender.

“The offender in this case came into the store with a surgical mask on,” Riverside Police Chief Thomas Weitzel said in a statement. “It was the same type of mask that is being used during this pandemic, and when he got up to the counter he displayed a handgun and robbed the store. He also ordered the clerk to crouch in the corner until he fled. No other customers were inside the store when the robbery occurred.”

Due to the pandemic, the store’s policy is to have customers knock on the door and then the clerk would open the door. In this case, that protocol was followed, but when the subject was let into the business, he was robbed the clerk at gunpoint, police said.

This same subject is suspected in armed robberies in Chicago, Oak Park and Westchester, according to police.