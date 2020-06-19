Several shots fired in Woodridge incident

Woodridge police are investigating a Thursday night incident during which several shots reportedly were fired in the 7400 block of Woodward Avenue.

Police responded to the area near the tennis courts at about 9:28 p.m. for a report of shots fired.

Upon arrival, all involved persons had fled. Witnesses told police there was an altercation between two groups of people. A woman and a man fled in a black Kia, and two men fled in a black Chevy Tahoe.

During the incident, several shots were fired and three uninvolved vehicles were struck by bullets, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or report a crime tip at crimetips@vil.woodridge.il.us or 630-960-8998.