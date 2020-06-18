Joliet council to vote on another city manager search

Mayor Bob O'Dekirk (left) and council member Pat Mudron at a City Council meeting in February. (Shaw Local News Network)

The Joliet City Council will take up the city manager issue again next week.

The council is expected to vote at a special meeting Tuesday on whether to start another candidate search, but using a consultant this time to draw more applicants.

Joliet operated a candidate search in-house last year to save money and attracted 25 candidates. The search ended in no decision.

One council member already has indicated concerns about spending money for a search.

“I don’t want to waste the money and more importantly the time on one search after another,” council member Larry Hug said at the Tuesday council meeting.

Hug is part of a minority council bloc that sided with Mayor Bob O’Dekirk when he wanted to give the job in May 2019 to then-interim City Manager Martin Shanahan without opening the job to applicants.

A council dispute over keeping Shanahan in the job led to his removal a month later.

The majority bloc that removed Shanahan said Tuesday that they would favor another search.

The council in March was to consider hiring Slavin Management Consultants for $26,500 for a search.

That was put on hold when interim City Manager Steve Jones, who replaced Shanahan, told the council he would be willing to stay in the job for another year.

Jones retired at the end of February as a city employee and now is working under contract.

“He’s been the interim for over a year now with no end in sight,” O’Dekirk said at the Tuesday council meeting.

O’Dekirk is opposed to the contractual arrangement with Jones and called on the majority bloc to hire a permanent city manager.

“There is nothing holding this up than the five who removed Marty Shanahan,” he said Tuesday.

Council member Pat Mudron, part of the majority bloc, said Thursday that he hoped a search aided by a consulting firm would lead to better results.

“I’m hoping we’re going to get more candidates based on this broader search,” he said.

The last permanent city manager was David Hales, who left in October 2018 with a buyout agreement after less than a year on the job.