Ogle County Sheriff’s reports: June 25, 2020

Ogle County Sheriff Brian VanVickle reports the following activity

June 16

Jonathan Mercado-Feliciano was arrested at 11:13 p.m. for driving while license revoked after deputies initiated a traffic stop in the 2,000 block of West Illinois 64. Mercado-Feliciano was transported to the Ogle County Jail where he was held in lieu of bond.

June 17

Carlos Loyola, 22, of Rochelle was arrested at 2:44 p.m. for unlawful possession of cannabis after deputies conducted a traffic stop at Illinois 38 and Chana Road. Deputies also arrested the passenger, Anthony Urrutia, 30, of Rochelle, for a valid Ogle County arrest warrant for failure to appear. Both were transported to the Ogle County Jail where they were held in lieu of bond.

At 10:23 p.m., deputies responded to the 900 block of East Hay Road for a report of a one vehicle crash. It was determined that a Ford Fusion driven by Steven Early was traveling east on Hay Road when he swerved to miss a deer, causing him to strike a tree.

Early’s vehicle caught fire and was deemed a total loss. No injuries were sustained in the crash. Deputies were assisted on scene by Oregon Fire. The crash remains under investigation.

At 6:31 p.m., deputies responded to the 17,000 block of West U.S. 52 for a report of a one vehicle rollover crash. After an investigation it was determined that a 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Nathaniel Artz, 18, of Mt. Morris was traveling east on U.S. 52 when he lost control and overturned in the field on the north side of the road.

Artz was transported to Freeport’s hospital by Polo Fire and Ambulance. Deputies were assisted on scene by Polo Fire and Police. The crash remains under investigation.

At 4:28 p.m. deputies responded to the 13,000 block of Milledgeville Road for a one vehicle rollover accident. After an investigation, deputies determined that a 1997 Ford Ranger driven by a juvenile male from Polo was traveling east on Milledgeville Road when he lost control of the Ford, causing it to roll over one time. The juvenile was uninjured and released to his parents. The crash remains under investigation.

June 18

Elvie A. Turnage, 49, of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, was arrested at 7:58 p.m. for driving while license revoked after deputies conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 39 at mile marker 104. Turnage was transported to the Ogle County Jail where he was held in lieu of bond.

June 19

Chelsie J. Smith, 36, of Freeport, was arrested on a failure to appear warrant. Smith’s bond was set at $696 pending a court appearance.

Joseph Kielsmeier, 34, of Leaf River, was arrested on a warrant for being present within a school zone as a child sex offender. Kielsmeier was transported to the Ogle County Jail. He posted $1,000 bond on June 22 and is scheduled to be arraigned on July 10.

June 20

Ashley Paddie, 29, of Mt. Morris was arrested at 9:18 p.m. for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, a violation of the cannabis control act, aggravated assault and no FOID card after deputies received a complaint from a resident in the rural Oregon area that a woman had threatened a person with a handgun and left. Paddie was later located in Oregon by Oregon Police. She was taken to the Ogle County Jail.

Buddy List, 43, of Ashton was arrested for driving while license suspended on Illinois 64 after being stopped for speeding. List was transported to the Ogle County Jail and held in lieu of bond.

June 21

Nicholas Russi, 51, of Oregon was arrested at 11:30 p.m. for aggravated domestic battery following an investigation of a battery that occurred last week. He was taken to the Ogle County Jail and held in lieu of bond.

June 22

Michael Rowe, 29, of Shannon, was arrested on an outstanding Ogle County warrant for driving under the influence of alcohol. Rowe posted 10% of a $5,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on July 24.