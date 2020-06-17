Lombard man who stole from vet’s charity fund faces 3 years in prison

A Lombard man charged with using funds raised to aid United States veterans for personal expenses was sentenced Wednesday to three years in prison.

Todd Olshefski, 51, appeared in DuPage County Court where he plead guilty to one count of use of charitable trust funds for personal benefit, according to a DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office news release.

On March 6, after pleading guilty to the same charge, Olshefski’s wife, Priscilla, 60, was sentenced to 180 days in the DuPage County Jail and one year of conditional discharge, according to the release.

The charges against the Olshefskis stem from a 10-month investigation conducted by the Wheaton Police Department, with assistance from the Illinois Attorney General’s Office, following numerous complaints regarding the couple’s aggressive soliciting tactics, use of intimidation and concerns surrounding the legitimacy of the Veteran’s Christian Network (VCN), a not-for profit organization created by the Olshefskis, the release stated.

The investigation found that at least $10,000 from donations made to the charity were used by the defendants for lodging, vehicle loans, auto insurance, medical equipment, a personal storage unit and veterinary bills for their dog.

“Not only did Todd and Priscilla Olshefski take advantage of the generosity of DuPage County residents, they did so at the expense of Veterans,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in the release. “Thanks to the outstanding work of the Wheaton Police Department, we were able to put an end to this deplorable scheme and close down a so-called charity that served only the Olshefskis.”

“Wheaton's community is known for giving back to others in need, and to take advantage of the community’s generosity was inexcusable,” Wheaton Deputy Police Chief P.J. Youker said in the release. “The Wheaton Police Department appreciated the collaboration of the Illinois Attorney General's Office, and State's Attorney Bob Berlin's office, whose assistance made the Olshefskis' convictions possible."

Pricilla Olshefski received credit for time served and was released at sentencing. Todd Olshefski will be required to serve 50 percent of his sentence before being eligible for parole.