Wheaton police investigating two suspicious incidents

WHEATON - Wheaton police are investigating two suspicious incidents that occurred June 11.

Shortly after 2 a.m., a resident in the 1900 block of Lancaster Lane reported that an unknown man attempted to gain entry into a residence through a first-floor bedroom window. The suspect fled the scene when the resident screamed, according to a Wheaton Police Department news releases.

Approximately one hour earlier, a Wheaton resident saw an unknown man climbing down from the second story balcony of another apartment building in the area.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Det. Lt. Bill Cooley at 630-260-2077.

Residents are encouraged to immediately report suspicious incidents and persons to 911. Doors and windows of homes should be secured or have devices installed that prevent entry of a person if left open or ajar for ventilation. These items are widely available at most home improvement stores.