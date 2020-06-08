Woodridge woman may inadvertently have interrupted car burglary: police

WOODRIDGE - A Woodridge resident may inadvertently interrupted a car burglary Monday when she approached an SUV parked in front of her house, according to Woodridge police.

The woman was removing items from her car in the Arbor Ridge Subdivision in southern Woodridge when she noticed a dark-colored SUV parked in the middle of her street.

She approached the SUV, thinking the occupants were family members, at which time the occupants discharged several handgun rounds toward her home.The SUV then fled the area, police said.

Woodridge police are asking anyone that may have noticed suspicious behavior or captured relevant information on security cameras related to this matter to contact the police at 630-960- 8998 or email crimetips@vil.woodridge.il.us. Residents are encouraged to contact 911 if they witness suspicious behavior.