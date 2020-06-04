Lombard man charged with hate crime after yelling racial slurs at partygoers: police

Bond was set at $5,000 Wednesday for a Lombard man accused of yelling racial slurs at several people following a graduation party.

Joseph Ropinski, 55, of the 1000 block of South Fairfield Street, was charged with one count of hate crime, according to a DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office news release.

On June 3, at approximately 1 a.m., Lombard police responded to an altercation at the Ropinski's house. Upon their arrival, police found Ropinski outside his home.

Several individuals were leaving a high school graduation party when the Ropinski exited his house and allegedly began yelling racial slurs at them. He told the individuals to “go back to the city," according to the release.

As the victims walked toward Ropinski, he took a swing at one of them but missed. Ropinski then said “I have a 9 mm” and then walked back toward his house, the release stated.

The individuals left the area at which time a neighbor who witnessed the altercation approached Ropinski’s house and stood in the street. Ropinski allegedly armed himself with a piece of wood, approached the man, yelled a racial slur at him and said “right here, let’s go” at which time the man left. Ropinski was taken into custody at this time, the release stated.

“I want to make this perfectly clear, racially-motivated crimes, such as alleged in this case, have no place in civilized society and anyone suspected as such behavior will quickly find themselves facing felony charges” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in the release.

“The Village of Lombard is a proudly diverse community,” Lombard Chief of Police Roy Newton said in the release. "Hateful criminal acts and the abhorrent behavior allegedly displayed by Mr. Ropinski are an affront to the values and beliefs of our community and will not be tolerated."

Ropinski’s next court appearance is scheduled for June 29 for arraignment.