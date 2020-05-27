November 10, 2023
Elburn pub reopens for indoor dining despite governor’s order

Eddie Gaedel Pub and Grill will allow 50% capacity indoors

By Shaw Local News Network
FILE: Bar area at Eddie Gaedel Pub and Grill located at 117 N. Main St. in Elburn.

FILE: Bar area at Eddie Gaedel Pub and Grill located at 117 N. Main St. in Elburn. (Shaw Local News Network)

ELBURN – Eddie Gaedel Pub and Grill, 117 N. Main St. in Elburn, has re-opened its doors for indoor dining, despite the state of Illinois still being in Phase 2 of Gov. JB Pritzker’s “Restore Illinois” plan, which prohibits restaurants and bars from allowing patrons indoors.

Employee Andrew Kray said the pub began welcoming patrons at 50% capacity last week.

"We're not supposed to be broadcasting it, but we're open right now," he said Tuesday night when reached by phone. "It's a soft open. Our bar isn't big, so only about 20 people are allowed in."

Kray said the owners have put some safety measures in place, including shower curtains between tables and barriers between the bartenders and patrons at the bar. There are about four tables outside the pub that are also available for seating, he said.

Patrons are not required to wear face coverings when inside, Kray said.

"I think we're the only ones in Illinois [open to indoor seating]," he said. "We haven't been crazy busy but it's been decent. The people who come here don't seem to be too worried [about contracting the coronavirus]."

All four of the state's regions in the "Restore Illinois" plan are poised to move into Phase 3 on Friday, which permits restaurants and bars to have outdoor seating only.

Kane County Sheriff Ron Hain stated earlier this month that deputies will not be taking enforcement action against anyone or any entities for violating Pritzker’s stay-at-home order without a judicial order.

“I don’t think we’ll get shut down,” Kray said.

