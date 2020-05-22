Two men arrested during burglary of house in Wheaton: police

WHEATON - Wheaton police on Thursday arrested two men during an in-progress residential burglary, according to a Wheaton Police Department news release.

At approximately 9:15 p.m., police responded to the 100 block of East Elm Street for an in-progress residential burglary. Upon their arrival, they took two individuals into custody, according to the release.

Daniel J. Duchon, 58, of Lemont, was later charged with residential burglary and criminal damage to property. Daniel P. Cape, 29, of Channahon, was later charged with residential burglary. Bond was set at $20,000 for each man, the release stated.

“I am extremely proud of the men and women involved in this incident," Wheaton Police Chief Bill Murphy said in a statement. "From the immediate response of the patrol officers to apprehend these individuals to the investigative actions that occurred after custody, this is a great example of the commitment and dedication to keeping our residents safe.”

“I commend the Wheaton Police Department for their outstanding work on this case,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in a statement. “The quick apprehension of these two defendants demonstrates the Department’s ongoing commitment to the safety of Wheaton residents.”