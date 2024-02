Sycamore Middle School has named its Students of the Month for May. The sixth-grade students are Kairi Lantz, Justin Wu, Abigail Lisafeld and Nash Brown. The seventh-grade students are Ana Hall, Thomas Bredlau, Brighton Snodgrass and Mikenna DeSpain. The eighth-grade students are Violet Baird, Noah Stanik, Hailey Michaels and Naif Al Harby. (Photo provided)