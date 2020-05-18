1 dead, 2 hospitalized following Hebron-area crash

The McHenry County Sheriff's Office responded to a fatal crash near Hebron on Monday, May 18, 2020. William P. Bishop was charged with murder in connection with the crash. (Alex Vucha)

A crash Monday near Hebron killed a 41-year-old McHenry man and sent two others to the hospital, police said.

The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office did not release the name of the man who died as a result of the two-vehicle crash that occurred at 2:29 p.m. in the 1500 block of Vanderkarr Road.

A passenger in the man’s vehicle, a 56-year-old McHenry man whose identity also has not been released, was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, according to a news release. The driver of the other vehicle, 42-year-old William J. Bishop, of Chicago, was taken to a nearby hospital with injuries that were considered serious.

Officials with the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office and Hebron Alden Fire Protection District responded to the report of a 2014 Grand Cherokee and a 2003 Chevrolet 3500 cargo van that crashed west of Kemman Road. The Richmond Fire Protection District, Wonder Lake Fire Protection District, Woodstock Fire Rescue and the Harvard Fire Protection District also assisted on the scene, according to the release.

A crash investigation determined that the Jeep, driven Bishop had been traveling west on Vanderkarr Road at the time of the crash. For unknown reasons, the Jeep entered the oncoming traffic lane and the eastbound shoulder, where it struck the front of an eastbound Chevrolet, according to the release.

The driver of the Chevrolet was pronounced dead at the scene.

Bishop was cited for improper lane usage and is due in court July 14.

According to the release, both drivers were wearing their seat belts and both vehicles’ airbags were deployed. The passenger in the Chevrolet was not wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash, according to the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office.

Officers do not believe weather was a contributing factor and toxicology reports have not yet been completed.

The crash remains under investigation by the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office major Crash Investigation Unit and the McHenry County Coroner’s Office.