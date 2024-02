Sycamore Middle School has named its Students of the Month for April. The sixth-grade students are Isabelle Segreti, Justin Seimer, Krista Cobb and Braycen Carlson. The seventh-grade students are AddieRae Sipes, Addison Dierschow, Kylie Miller and Marten Eich. The eighth-grade students are Tyanna Clark, Colin Bafia, Carly Patton and Tea Perez. (Photo provided)